WATCH: Jordan Spieth makes disastrous quadruple-bogey 9 at 15th hole

Jordan Spieth entered the week with a lot of pressure on his shoulders thanks to his 12th-hole calamity that cost him a second green jacket last year. Despite that, Spieth got off to a solid start in tough, windy conditions in the first round on Thursday. He even made a routine par at 12. But everything went haywire for the 2015 champion at the par-5 15th.

After laying up to 100 yards out with his second shot, Spieth's third hit the green but spun back into the pond. After taking a drop, his fifth shot sailed long over the green. He finally met the putting service with his sixth, leaving himself nearly 30 feet for double-bogey.

But Spieth was unable to convert, coming up five feet short. The usually exemplary putter then uncharacteristically missed that short one, too, resulting in a dreaded quadruple-bogey 9. He would go on to get one shot back with a birdie at 16, finishing the day with a three-over 75.