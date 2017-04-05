Mark O'Meara on Tiger Woods: 'It's a struggle for him'

Maybe Tiger Woods wasn't as close to playing in the Masters as we thought?

After sitting next to Woods at the annual Masters Champions dinner last night, Mark O'Meara said that the four-time Masters champ was struggling with his back injury and inability to compete, according to the Golf Channel.

“I feel for him,” O'Meara said. “He’s day to day. He said, ‘Some days I have good days; some days I have bad days.’ [The pain] is pretty much in the same area in his lower back that he’s had the surgeries on. But he’s such a competitor that he can’t come out and play half of what he did."

Woods is missing the Masters this year after staging an unsuccessful comeback in early 2017 that ended with several withdrawals because of back spasms.

“I know it’s a struggle for him, I can tell you that much,” O'Meara said.

As for when Woods might be back on the course, O'Meara said that he believed that there was no concrete timetable.