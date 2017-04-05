The Masters favorite is now questionable to start the tournament.

According to the Associated Press, Dustin Johnson injured himself falling down stairs Wednesday afternoon. Citing a note from Johnson’s manager, the number one player in the world “hopes” to play in the event.

"At roughly 3:00 pm today, Dustin took a serious fall on a staircase in his Augusta rental home," Johnson's agent David Winkle said. "He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably. He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow. I will refrain from commenting further until I know more about Dustin's condition."

Johnson, who has won three straight events, is widely considered the favorite to win this week. He will play in the final group Thursday, beginning at 2:03 p.m. ET. For more tee times, check out the entire list here.