Augusta National tweets photo of 2017 Masters Champions Dinner

That's a whole lot of green.

Danny Willett hosted his dinner, and now he can turn his attention to defending his Masters green jacket.

The Masters tweeted a picture of Tuesday night's Champions Dinner, which included dozens of major champions rocking their green jackets. Willett served prime rib, roasted potatoes and vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy and had apple crumble for dessert.

Here's everything you need to know about the Masters Champions Dinner.