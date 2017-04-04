Trump National Golf Club, located in Sterling, Va., was vandalized with spray paint over the weekend, according to NBC 4 in Washington. Vandals spelled out the word "Resist" in large red letters on the fairway. They also spray painted rocks, dug holes and poured what was probably bleach on the grass.

Trump National Golf Club in California was vandalized earlier this month in a similar incident by environmental activists, who inscribed "No More Tigers. No More Woods" into the fifth green. In November, the Virginia course was vandalized around the time of the election. Trump's D.C. hotel property has also been spray-painted with activist protest slogans.

An investigation into the most recent vandalism is ongoing.