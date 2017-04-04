Masters 2017: Five things we learned Tuesday at Augusta

As Masters week kicks into accelerated gear, the game’s best players talked about the demons lurking on the course, the Lexi Thompson rules scandal and, most importantly, what will be served at the Champions Dinner. They also tried to squeeze in a few practice holes before the weather turns nasty tomorrow.

1. Jordan Spieth brought his sense of humor with him to Augusta National. After hitting it to within a couple feet on the 12th hole during a practice round, Spieth quipped to the crowd, "I really could have used that one about 12 months ago!" He also got some laughs during his press conference. Asked whether Rory McIlroy strikes fear in him as a competitor, Spieth turned off camera and asked, "Can I say badass?"

Jordan Spieth plays a shot from a greenside bunker on the 16th hole during a practice round at Augusta National. Getty Images

2. Danny Willett loves a good Yorkshire pudding. Defending champion and native English son Willett will serve a Sunday roast with Yorkshire pudding, Yorkshire tea, and English cheese and biscuits for his Champions Dinner tonight.

3. PGA Tour players have Lexi Thompson's back. Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy spoke in Thompson’s defense after she lost a major championship this weekend because of a rules infraction snafu that the LPGA is still trying to contain. "She should be given the trophy," Mickelson said.

4. In high school, Hideki Matsuyama had to rely on an old-fashioned source to find out who had won the Masters. His boarding school didn't have a television, so he got news of that year's winner from the newspaper. Long live print!

5. Beware a windy forecast. The forecast for Wednesday doesn’t look good for the Par-3 contest. But never mind that—winds of more than 20 mph are anticipated on Thursday and Friday. Let’s just say that conditions will be less than ideal. Last year, strong winds helped knock several top-ranked players out of the running before the weekend had even begun.