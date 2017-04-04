LPGA commissioner Mike Whan weighs in on the Lexi Thompson ruling

LPGA tour commissioner Mike Whan appeared on Sirius XM PGA Tour radio on Tuesday with Matt Adams to talk about the rules controversy that has swirled around Lexi Thompson and the Tour since Sunday.

Whan conceded that the situation was frustrating and embarrassing.

"It’s one of those situations where the penalty just doesn’t match the crime," he said. (The four-shot penalty Thompson incurred during the last round of the ANA Inspiration cost her a major victory; she was penalized two shots for playing from the wrong spot and two more for signing an incorrect scorecard after her Saturday round.) He called criticism of the timing of the ruling "fair."

But Whan did not think the LPGA had acted incorrectly. “I feel bad about it, but I’m not going to abort the rules of golf in the middle of a round. I'm not going to overrule something that is correctly ruled."

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said he too was feeling frustrated in the wake of the ANA Inspiration's controversial final round. Getty Images

Although Whan said that it was possible the LPGA could review the rules that allowed a television viewer to call in a penalty on Thompson a day after the infraction, there would be no hurry to change the system because of the controversy. "We're going to go through that process, but we're not going to rush it," he said.

Listen to the full interview below.