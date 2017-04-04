Danny Willett reveals his very English Masters Champions Dinner menu

While much of the talk this week at the 2017 Masters has revolved around Jordan Spieth's Sunday collapse in 2016, less attention has been paid to last year's actual champion, Danny Willett. But Tuesday night Willett will receive the attention he deserves at the annual Masters Champions Dinner.

Per tradition, the previous year's winner chooses the menu, and Tuesday morning Willett tweeted his picks.

Champions dinner by Yorkshire pic.twitter.com/H2uMSE2sZR — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) April 4, 2017

The classically English meal begins with mini cottage pies to start. The main course is a "Sunday Roast," which consists of prime rib, roasted potatoes and vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. For dessert the past Masters champions will be eating apple crumble with vanilla custard, followed by coffee and Yorkshire tea, English cheese and biscuits.

While Willett should get credit for creating a menu inspired by the cuisine of his homeland, English cuisine does not have a sterling reputation. If it wasn't for Rae's Creek the Masters legends could be dining on delicious Texas BBQ like last year.