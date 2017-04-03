WATCH: Gary Player walks up Magnolia Lane like only Gary Player can

If only we were as cool as Gary Player, who not only has won three green jackets but gets to walk (not drive) down Magnolia Lane every year.

The nine-time major-winner has made a tradition out of it, and he continued it on Monday morning, posting the video on Twitter. We'll see Player again on Thursday morning, when he hits the ceremonial opening tee shots with Jack Nicklaus and holds a press conference after.

Check out the video of Player's walk down the legendary road below. At least the guards recognized him -- Nicklaus wasn't as lucky last year.