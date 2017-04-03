Monday at the Masters cut short due to thunderstorms

The opening day of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club didn't last long.

Heavy storms forced officials to clear the course from about noon until 1:45 p.m., and play was suspended for the day at 2:30 p.m. The area was put under a Tornado Watch, and patrons were asked to leave the course and seek shelter.

Not every player was at the course on Monday, but for those who were looking for valuable preparation, they lost significant time. The forecast for Tuesday is sunny with a 10% chance of rain, but Wednesday, however, calls for more thunderstorms and a 100% chance of rain.

The outlook isn't much better for Thursday and Friday, which may be dry, but winds are predicted to reach over 22 mph. That gives way to a preferable weekend forecast.