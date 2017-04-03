Monday April 3rd, 2017
Getty Images // Robert Laberge
The controversial decisions that kept Lexi Thompson from winning the Ana Inspiration Sunday will be talked about for years to come. So too will the discussion of how Thompson finished the event, forcing a playoff with three birdies in her final six holes.
For that, she’s thanking the fans.
Thompson posted a photo of her and her caddie on Instagram late Sunday night, in which she thanked her caddie, the event sponsors, volunteers and the fans. “You helped me push thru those last holes so thank you for always believing in me,” she wrote in the caption. Check out the photo below.
Well it was an emotional day here for me, first off I do want to say what I had done was 100% not intentional at all I didn't realize I had done that. I want to say thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers and Mission Hills for making this week possible at the @anainspiration ! Also to the fans out there, words can't describe what you being there for me, meant to me. You helped me push thru those last holes so thank you for always believing in me. A big thanks to my caddy as well for always staying positive and being there for me when it got tough. I played some great golf so definitely a lot of positives to take from the week. Time for a very needed 3 weeks off now. Thank you everybody ❤
By the time Thompson reached the 18th green in her final round, fans were chanting her name. The broadcast clearly caught her emotions as she wiped tears away before high-fiving fans as she walked to the green.
"I am proud," she said shortly after losing the playoff to So Yeon Ryu. "Just the way I played coming in. You know, I am a very emotional person. I fought strong and that's all I could do."