Lexi Thompson made sure to thank her fans for their support both walking up the 18th hole and after the event on Instagram.

The controversial decisions that kept Lexi Thompson from winning the Ana Inspiration Sunday will be talked about for years to come. So too will the discussion of how Thompson finished the event, forcing a playoff with three birdies in her final six holes.

For that, she’s thanking the fans.

Thompson posted a photo of her and her caddie on Instagram late Sunday night, in which she thanked her caddie, the event sponsors, volunteers and the fans. “You helped me push thru those last holes so thank you for always believing in me,” she wrote in the caption. Check out the photo below.

By the time Thompson reached the 18th green in her final round, fans were chanting her name. The broadcast clearly caught her emotions as she wiped tears away before high-fiving fans as she walked to the green.

"I am proud," she said shortly after losing the playoff to So Yeon Ryu. "Just the way I played coming in. You know, I am a very emotional person. I fought strong and that's all I could do."