Jason Day ready to return to golf at Masters

Despite a recent withdrawal at the WGC-Dell Match Play, Jason Day is ready to go for Augusta National.

The No. 3 player in the world took a short break from golf as his mother had surgery in her battle with lung cancer. Now, according to Ben Everill at PGATour.com, Day is ready to return with his mother on the mend.

"For the first time in about a month and a half I was happy to be on the golf course. I was enjoying myself again," Day told Everill. "It’s been really, really hard to enjoy myself. But I think things are starting to brighten up. So it would be nice to get back on track here."

The 29-year-old Aussie has three career top 10 finishes at the Masters. Thought he admittedly hasn’t had his normal preparation for the event, he’ll still have a shot when he tees it up.

"I’m hitting it well so far so hopefully that can continue and get even tighter by Thursday."