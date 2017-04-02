Tiger Woods, pros react to Lexi Thompson rules controversy

Lexi Thompson and So Yeon Ryu both finished 14 under at the ANA Inspiration, but Ryu won the LPGA’s first major of the season by beating Thompson in a playoff. But it didn’t get to that point without controversy.

Thompson was issued a four-stroke penalty as she walked off the 12th hole Sunday for playing her ball from the wrong spot on the 17th hole Saturday. Thompson was issued a two-stroke penalty for playing from the wrong place and two more strokes for signing the incorrect scorecard on Saturday. A viewer emailed the LPGA Sunday, notifying the organization of Thompson’s rule infraction from Saturday.

Pro golfers, of course, chimed in on social media in support of Thompson.

Viewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes. Let's go @Lexi, win this thing anyway. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2017

Really hoping @lexi goes birdie birdie last 2 holes!!! See deserves this! Lucky to know her. She's nothing but a stand up person!! — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) April 3, 2017

Who the F#*k is sitting at home zooming in on that stuff?? — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 3, 2017

Whatever number this is that people can call in, it needs to go away. Hoping it doesn't cost @Lexi! https://t.co/wtKkU9pg2o — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 3, 2017

LEXI LEXI LEXI!!!! — India Clyburn (@indyclyburn) April 3, 2017

Nothing is easy! How can this seriously happen. I understand rules but a viewer CANNOT get in the way of this. Comeon @Lexi #poorgirl #major — Holly P Clyburn (@HPClyburn) April 3, 2017

Cheering so hard for @Lexi right now! She is one of the most honorable people I know. Let's go girl! @ANAinspiration @LPGA #showLexithelove https://t.co/hiJnSVc33u — Amelia Lewis LPGA (@AmeliaLewisLPGA) April 3, 2017