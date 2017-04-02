Tour & News

Tiger Woods, pros react to Lexi Thompson rules controversy

Josh Berhow
3 hours ago
1:04 | Tour & News
Lexi Thompson caught in latest rules controversy

Lexi Thompson and So Yeon Ryu both finished 14 under at the ANA Inspiration, but Ryu won the LPGA’s first major of the season by beating Thompson in a playoff. But it didn’t get to that point without controversy.

Thompson was issued a four-stroke penalty as she walked off the 12th hole Sunday for playing her ball from the wrong spot on the 17th hole Saturday. Thompson was issued a two-stroke penalty for playing from the wrong place and two more strokes for signing the incorrect scorecard on Saturday. A viewer emailed the LPGA Sunday, notifying the organization of Thompson’s rule infraction from Saturday.

Pro golfers, of course, chimed in on social media in support of Thompson.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN