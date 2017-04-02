Johnny Miller might have found out that Rickie Fowler has quite the crew. And if you mess with Rickie — you mess with all of them (one million Instagram followers and counting).

Even though Fowler won the Honda Classic earlier this year, Johnny Miller said Fowler still hasn't learned to finish Sundays "like a true champion." Fowler won by four but was two over on the front nine and bogeyed the 17th and 18th.

"A win is a win, but you've got to learn to finish out Sundays like a true champion," Miller said. "He hasn't learned how to do that yet."

Fowler was asked about Miller's comments afterward and said shrugged it off, saying, "it wasn't a pretty round, but we got the job done — a win's a win."

That brings us to the final round of the Shell Houston Open on Sunday, when a fan yelled "How do you like that Johnny Miller!" after a Fowler drive.

Rickie Fowler signs for fans during a tournament this year. Getty Images

Roger Maltbie, ever the interviewer, followed up, asking Miller what he thought about it.

"I tell you what, I did learn something, you don't want to mess with Rickie's fans," Miller said. "They are rabid."

"You weren't exactly blown away by the way he finished at the Honda, even though he won by four and went into the final round leading by four," said Dan Hicks. "Yeah, he's got his avid followers, doesn't he?"

"He's a great kid," Miller said. "Great talent."

Fowler tied for third at the Shell, shooting a two-under 70 in his final round and finished at 16 under, four behind winner Russell Henley.