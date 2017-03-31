Everything you need to know about the awesome 2017 Masters app

The Masters is just around the corner, and now you can take the tournament with you wherever you go with the Masters' killer new app.

Remember: If you're a patron, no phones allowed! But for the rest of us watching from home, the updated app is a great way to keep up to date and explore everything Augusta National has to offer.

The app opens up with an irresistible shot of the 12th hole, Golden Bell, and moves to a countdown screen. The giddiness you'll feel getting just to this point is palpable.

You'll have to wait until tournament week to access many of the app's coolest features, like player trackers and the leader board, but in the meantime you can educate yourself on the flora and fauna of Augusta National and catch up on past Masters highlights through the news and video portals.

Brush up on a botany lesson! Find out what's happening on every hole of the course. Track your favorite players and get live updates pushed to your phone.

My personal favorite feature is the course tour. For many golf fans, the opportunity to see Augusta National in person is a once in a lifetime event. But if you can't score a ticket to the Masters, you can tour every single hole of the course -- and brush up on some trivia and history -- right from your couch.

Take a tour of Augusta National... ...and learn a little bit about the course while you're at it!

The 2017 Masters app is now available for download in the Apple Store and on Google Play.