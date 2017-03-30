WATCH: Amateur makes ace at ANA Inspiration, first in tournament history

Eun Jeong Seong hit a hole-in-one at the ANA Inspiration Thursday, becoming the first amateur to make an ace in the major tournament's history.

Seong hit 6-iron from 182 yards on the par-3 5th, delighting crowds on the first day of the LPGA's first major of the season.

Seong has a habit of making history: in 2015, she won the 2015 U.S. Junior Girls Championship and successfully defended that title in 2016, the first time that's happened in 45 years. Last August, Seong won the U.S. Women's Amateur, giving her an exemption to the 2017 U.S. Women's Open at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J. She's also the only amateur to win both the U.S. Junior and U.S. Amateur in the same year. Seong had failed to qualify for the previous five U.S. Women's Opens.

The hole-in-one is the 22nd in ANA Inspiration history and the first since 2012. Check it out below.