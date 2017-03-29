PGA Tour pro Gary Woodland and his wife Gabby are grieving the loss of an unborn child following complications with their pregnancy.

In a message posted on Twitter, Woodland, 32, revealed that he withdrew from last week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Friday, conceding his match to Rory McIlroy, to be with his wife, who was pregnant with twins.

“Gabby and I have since had to cope with the heartbreaking loss of one of the babies, and our doctors will be closely monitoring the health of my wife and the other baby for the remainder of the pregnancy,” Woodland wrote. “We appreciate all of the love and support during the difficult time as we regroup as a family."

Woodland, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, has qualified for next week’s Masters Tournament and still plans to compete at Augusta National.

