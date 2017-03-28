Patrick Reed: I've been painted 'completely different' than who I really am

In an interview for the first episode of the new season of GOLF Live, Patrick Reed opens up about the way he feels the media has portrayed him, which he doesn't think tells the whole story.

"I feel like I've been painted completely different than who I really am," he said, "Just because of my top five comment. And that's the sad thing. Media can either make you or break you. It's never going to break me, because I mentally feel like I can handle anything in the media...but it can paint a false picture of who you are. I feel like that has happened."

Reed stirred controversy when he claimed in 2014 that he was a top-five player in the world. The highest Reed, who was 23 at the time, rose in the Official World Golf Ranking that year was 20th. But some fans and commentators didn't like Reed's bravado. He's since climbed into the top 10 and is currently 12th.

In the interview, Reed said that the people who really know him see him as a great guy with a sense of humor who is fun to be around and "not cocky at all."

Reed also discusses his Ryder Cup battle with Rory McIlroy and where he sees his career going in the future.

Patrick Reed plays a shot out of a bunker on the 10th hole of his match during the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Getty Images