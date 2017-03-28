Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee is optimistic that Tiger Woods will tee it up at the Masters.

Never one to shy away form critiquing the 14-time major champion, Chamblee warmed to the idea that Woods would be back at Augusta National after sitting out since February.

"If you can believe anything that you read on social media, I know that his coach (Chris Como) has been down there and they have been hitting a lot of golf balls down in Palm Beach," Chamblee said during a pre-Masters teleconference Tuesday. "So the way I understand it, he's been practicing quite diligently. It wouldn't surprise me if Tiger showed up at Augusta National."

Chamblee's guess is as good as anyone's, as Woods has remained mum on whether or not he'll play. Woods missed the 2016 Masters while recovering from multiple back surgeries and also missed the Masters in 2014.

Despite Woods's recent ailments, including back spasms that forced him to withdraw from the European tour's Dubai Desert Classic in February, Chamblee believes Augusta, where Woods has won four times, could be a good place for him to return.

"In some ways, it's a somewhat forgiving golf course off the tee, so it can kind of seduce you into thinking, yeah, maybe I can get it around there," Chamblee said. "Even when he was struggling with his short game, what was it, back in 2013, he showed up there and put together some pretty decent golf. So you know, in some ways, it can be a somewhat forgiving golf course; many others, quite cruel."

Of course, Woods will also have to contend with the game's top players, like Dustin Johnson, who will show up to the Masters on a three-tournament winning streak, and Jordan Spieth, who has finished in the top two in all three of his trips.