PGA Tour rookie Jon Rahm has already made a splash on Tour, winning the Farmers Insurance Open in January and finishing T5 or better in his last three starts.

On Sunday he was the runner-up at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, losing 1 down to Dustin Johnson in the final. But Rahm, who was down five through eight holes, surged late and threatened the World No. 1. One of his most important shots came on the par-5 16th. Down two, Rahm's drive went right and behind two trees. He had a large gap to knock the ball through, but his punch started out dangerously right yet still made it through a window that looked to be about as large as a basketball.

From there, he made birdie and cut the lead to one, but Rahm and Johnson halved the final two holes.

"I just made a swing as hard as I could. And somehow the ball went under the first tree, rose just over the next one in a gap about this big, didn't hit anything, and went through to 100 yards," Rahm said. "I don't know what happened. I think either Seve, God, someone right there or both of them, I think, just made a gap in the trees and made my ball go through right there. I'm pretty sure that's what happened. Or maybe I just willed the ball through. I really don't know."

Seve Ballesteros has influenced countless Spanish golfers, Rahm included.

"He revolutionized the way golf was seen in a lot of the world, so he's someone I want to copy," Rham said in a GOLF Magazine interview. "His way of being on the golf course, his presence — I would love to emulate that."

You can check out the shot below.