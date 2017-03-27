Tom Brady joins Jordan Spieth, Under Armour CEO at Augusta National

It was an all-Under Armour type of foursome at Augusta National.

It was an Under Armour party at Augusta National this week. CEO Kevin Plank played the famed course alongside two of his most influential athletes: Jordan Spieth and Tom Brady.

The trio, along with Augusta National member Jimmy Dunne, took a photo standing on Hogan's Bridge on the 12th hole, which Brady would later post to his Instagram account. "Trying to beat @jordanspieth in golf is like trying to arm wrestle @therock," Brady wrote in the caption.

Brady also posted a photo of the foursome rocking their Under Armour shoes. I suppose that's what you do when you're playing with the Under Armour CEO. Check out his posts below.

