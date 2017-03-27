Tom Brady joins Jordan Spieth, Under Armour CEO at Augusta National

an hour ago
Instagram.com/tombrady
It was an Under Armour party at Augusta National this week. CEO Kevin Plank played the famed course alongside two of his most influential athletes: Jordan Spieth and Tom Brady.
The trio, along with Augusta National member Jimmy Dunne, took a photo standing on Hogan's Bridge on the 12th hole, which Brady would later post to his Instagram account. "Trying to beat @jordanspieth in golf is like trying to arm wrestle @therock," Brady wrote in the caption.
Brady also posted a photo of the foursome rocking their Under Armour shoes. I suppose that's what you do when you're playing with the Under Armour CEO. Check out his posts below.