Dustin Johnson will enter the first major of the season coming off three consecutive victories and as the betting favorite to win the Masters in two weeks.

Johnson officially withdrew from this week's Shell Houston Open on Monday, which pushed Scott Stallings into the field.

After beating Jon Rahm in the finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Sunday, Johnson was noncommittal about playing this week.

"I don't know; ask me that in the morning when I wake up," he said. "But as of right now I'm playing and I'm planning on going there. But I'll probably -- I'll get there Tuesday night, I would imagine, if I'm going to go. But, yeah, as of right now I'm planning on being there."

Johnson won the Genesis Open on Feb. 19 to rise to No. 1 in the world ranking and won his next start two weeks later at the WGC-Mexico Championship. He made it three in a row on Sunday at the Austin Country Club.

Johnson has played the Shell Houston Open three times in the last four years. He was third last year.

According to Golf Channel's Justin Ray, Johnson is the fourth player to enter the Masters coming off three consecutive wins and the first since 1976 (Hubert Green).