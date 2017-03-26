WATCH: Jon Rahm hits 426-yard drive at Dell Match Play

Jon Rahm tees off on the 14th hole of his match during the semifinals of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

In his match with Bill Haas at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, Jon Rahm hit a monster 426-yard drive on the par-5 12th hole.

The 22-year-old Rahm defeated Soren Kjeldsen, Kevin Chappell and Charles Howell III to win his place in the semifinals. He's now defeated Haas as well and will face either Dustin Johnson or Hideto Tanihara next.

Earlier in the week, Rory McIlroy made headlines for a 410-yard drive at Austin Country Club. On Sunday, Jon Rahm blew it by McIlroy's mark by 16 yards.

Rahm turned pro in 2016 and already has one PGA Tour victory under his belt, the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open.