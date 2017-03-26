Japan's Hideto Tanihara didn't upset Dustin Johnson and advance to the championship of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but he did provide the most memorable shot of the week.

Tanihara, who Johnson beat 1 up in the semifinals earlier in the day at Austin Country Club, recorded the fourth ace in the tournament's history during his consolation match against Bill Haas. All square through six holes, Tanihara used an 8-iron on the 207-yard par-3 7th to take a 1 up lead over Haas. You can check out the shot below.