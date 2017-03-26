Tour & News

WATCH: Hideto Tanihara records ace during final day of WGC-Dell Match Play

Josh Berhow
Sunday March 26th, 2017
Hideto Tanihara had the shot of the tournament on Sunday.
@PGA Tour Twitter

Japan's Hideto Tanihara didn't upset Dustin Johnson and advance to the championship of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but he did provide the most memorable shot of the week.

Tanihara, who Johnson beat 1 up in the semifinals earlier in the day at Austin Country Club, recorded the fourth ace in the tournament's history during his consolation match against Bill Haas. All square through six holes, Tanihara used an 8-iron on the 207-yard par-3 7th to take a 1 up lead over Haas. You can check out the shot below.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN