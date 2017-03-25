Various golf goods like the Kick X Tour Z Golf Balls were marketed deceptively, according to the FTC.

As helpful as the Medicus and other various infomercial golf products can be, they were being marketed unfairly online, according to the FTC.

The Federal Trade Commission charged a number of online marketers with deceptively marketing goods as "free" or "risk-free" in various advertisements, which was often not the case. The goods, as listed in this complaint, include Medicus Golf, Kick X Tour Z balls, Golf Online Academy, Golf Tour Partners and Purestrike Swing Clinic.

Many of the products were marketed with trial offers, according to the FTC, in which the websites would charge a customer’s saved credit card when a consumer fails to cancel the offer. This, the government agency claims, is not risk-free.

According to the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act (ROSCA), as outlined in the complaint, the marketing was in violation via a negative option feature, wherein sellers failed to:

1. clearly disclose all details of the transaction before obtaining a consumer’s billing info.

2. obtain a consumer’s informed consent before making the charge.

3. provide a simple mechanism to end recurring charges.

As for consumers, the federal complaint requests that the United States District Court For the Southern District of California offer "rescission or reformation of contracts, restitution, the refund of monies paid, and the disgorgement of ill-gotten monies."