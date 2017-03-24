Phil Mickelson has only reached the 16th hole at Austin Country Club in one of his previous six matches.

Phil Mickelson has put on a show this week at the WGC-Match Play, winning each of his first three matches in blowout fashion, 5 & 3, 5 & 4, and 6 & 4. The only problem for him is that he hasn’t seen the 16th hole yet.

Mickelson closed out his matches on the 15th, 14th and 14th holes, and though he’s likely plenty pleased with the performance, he’ll be winging it on those holes – to some extent – when he finally gets the chance.

"I don't know the last three [holes]," Mickelson said Thursday after his win over Daniel Berger. "I haven't played them in over a year. I haven't had a chance to play them this week, and I know I'm going to in some of these matches. So I'm a little bit concerned about that because I don't know them as well as the others."

In fact, Mickelson only played the 16th hole in one of his three matches last year. He’ll move on to Saturday’s quarterfinal matches against either Pat Perez, Lee Westwood or Marc Leishman.