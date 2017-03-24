In less than two weeks, someone will win the 2017 Masters and slip into freshly seamed green jacket. Right now, all we have is a list of the full field -- favorites, long shots, amateurs and the former champions.

One of them will win. Lucky for you, we’ve already figured out the story before it happens.

With this win, Dustin Johnson will continue one of the greatest displays of golf in recent memory. A Masters victory will not only be Johnson’s second major in 10 months, but his sixth victory on Tour since taking the U.S. Open at Oakmont. He’ll also put a stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in the World Ranking, and would be in great shape to hold it for the rest of the calendar year.

With this win, Rory McIlroy will "finally" complete the career grand slam. Some have been impatient for McIlroy to finish it off—he's been in contention at Augusta multiple times—but at age 27, he’ll be the third-youngest to accomplish the feat, behind Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

With this win, Hideki Matsuyama will become the first Japanese player to ever win a major championship, thereby earning the tag of greatest Japanese player ever, all at the ripe age of 25. A green jacket would make Matsuyama the youngest current major winner not named Spieth.

With this win, Phil Mickelson would tie Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer with four career green jackets. The victory would serve as a testament to how well Mickelson’s game has aged in his 40s. Only Gary Player (17) and Jack Nicklaus (23) will have had more time lapse between their first and final Masters victories. Mickelson would become the oldest Masters winner of all-time.

Phil Mickelson winning the 2017 Masters would tie him with Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer for second-most Masters victories with four. Getty Images // Harry How

With this win, Sergio Garcia will take the title of greatest player without a major and toss it in Rae’s Creek. At 37, Garcia’s rollercoaster career will reach its highest peak. He would join Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal as the only Spaniards to win the Masters.

With this win, Rickie Fowler makes it six straight first-time major champions. Fowler’s status on Tour will automatically jump from "really good" to "elite." He will also undoubtedly get asked if he likes forest green more than orange.

With this win, Jordan Spieth will become part owner of Augusta National. Kidding aside, Spieth would have two Masters wins and two second place finishes in his four career Masters starts. The win would vault him all the way to No. 2 in the world behind Johnson.

Jordan Spieth has one win and two career second place finishes at Augusta National. Getty Images // Ross Kinnaird

With this win, Justin Thomas will join Spieth as a major champ from the high school class of 2011, and it would mark his fourth title of the 2016-2017 season. It's unlikely the win would move him up the World Ranking, but his first major would be sweet nonetheless.

With this win, Jason Day finally finishes off a victory he’s tasted on multiple occasions. Day very nearly won the 2011 and 2013 Masters, and raced out to a Thursday lead in 2016 before falling back to the pack. We’d also likely get photos of Dash Day swimming in his dad’s green jacket.

With this win, Martin Kaymer will have pulled off his greatest Houdini act, winning the green jacket and third leg in his career grand slam along the way. Kaymer tends to win majors when least expected, and a third career major would guarantee him a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’d also join Bernhard Langer as the only Germans to win the Masters.

With this win, Patrick Reed would become one of the most beloved men in eastern Georgia. A win at Augusta National, not far from where Reed won National Championships at Augusta State, would eliminate all discussion of Reed as a Ryder Cup specialist and bring another green jacket back to the state of Texas.

Last but not least, with this win, Tiger Woods will have finished one of the greatest comeback stories in the history of sports. It would be Woods’s fifth green jacket and 15th career major, moving him one step toward Jack Nicklaus’ standards in each category. It would be a historic win, but with Woods's status unclear, don't hold your breath for this one.