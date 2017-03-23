Tour & News

Pros take to social media to express sympathy for Jason Day, his mother

Thursday March 23rd, 2017
Jason Day withdraws from match play to be with ailing mother

Jason Day withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after just six holes on Wednesday and later revealed that his mother had been diagnosed with lung cancer. She is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday.

Day held an emotional press conference to explain why he was leaving, saying "It's been really hard to play golf lately, this year. I just need some time away with her."

Day's fellow Tour pros expressed their sympathy for Day via social media. Some of their messages are copied below.

