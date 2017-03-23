Pros take to social media to express sympathy for Jason Day, his mother

Jason Day withdraws from match play to be with ailing mother

Jason Day withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after just six holes on Wednesday and later revealed that his mother had been diagnosed with lung cancer. She is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday.

Day held an emotional press conference to explain why he was leaving, saying "It's been really hard to play golf lately, this year. I just need some time away with her."

Day's fellow Tour pros expressed their sympathy for Day via social media. Some of their messages are copied below.

Thoughts are with you and your family @JDayGolf #familyovereverything — Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) March 23, 2017

Best wishes to you and your mum @JDayGolf fingers crossed mate #FUCancer — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) March 23, 2017

Tough stuff out of Austin. Jason Day is one of the greatest guys on tour. Godspeed and prayers bud. — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) March 22, 2017

My thoughts are with you and your family @JDayGolf. Stay strong mate. — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 22, 2017

Tough to watch @JDayGolf in his press conference. Thoughts are with his mum, him and his family as she fights the battle. — Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) March 22, 2017