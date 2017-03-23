Brooks Koepka, brother Chase will team up at Zurich Classic

Brooks Koepka and his younger brother Chase will play together for the first time professionally at the Zurich Classic, according to an interview Brooks gave to the Golf Channel. Chase received an exemption to get in.

The Zurich Classic will be played as a two-man team event this year, with two rounds each of four-ball and foursome competition. Brooks and Chase are set to team up against big-name pairs like Jason Day with Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose with Henrik Stenson. The 23-year-old Chase plays on the European Challenge Tour.

The tournament is April 27-30 at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans.