What channel is the Masters on?

Wednesday March 22nd, 2017
For those who can't take in the Masters on site at Augusta National, there's always our television screens.
The 2017 Masters can be viewed in a number of places, but as has been the case for decades now, prominent coverage will come via ESPN and CBS. Thursday and Friday rounds will be shown on ESPN from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., while weekend coverage can be found on CBS: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. As for Wednesday’s Par-3 Contest, that will also be available on ESPN from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be live streaming options made available at Masters.com all week, from Monday, April 3, through Sunday, April 9. For a complete TV and live streaming schedule, click here.