WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits drive so far it crosses walking path, nearly hits lady

It's never safe to walk when Rory's on the tee.

Rory McIlroy started to hit some absurdly long drives at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, but apparently he was just warming up.

In his first pool play match of the WGC-Dell Match Play on Wednesday at the Austin Country Club, McIlroy stepped to the 582-yard par-5 12th tee 1 down versus Soren Kjeldsen. He then ripped an absolutely ridiculous drive—totaling 410 yards. Sure, downhill and downwind helped, but it was hit so far that it crossed a walking path cutting through the fairway and just missed an unaware spectator.

McIlroy birdied the hole to square the match but ended up losing 2 and 1. Check out the drive below.