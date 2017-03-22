Masters weather forecast for Augusta National

Bad weather at the Masters can change a player's fortunes on the course.

What will the weather be like during Masters week? We've got the latest information on this all-important external factor. Players had to deal with strong winds last year; what conditions will golfers have to contend with this year?

As of right now, the forecast only extends to Wednesday of Masters week, but the predictions don't look good for pros hoping for smooth sailing. Check back for updates.

Monday, April 3: Mix of sun and rain with a high of 78 and low of 54.

Tuesday, April 4: Rain with a high of 76 and a low of 52.

Wednesday, April 5: Rain with a high of 78 and a low of 53.

Updated March 22, 2017.

