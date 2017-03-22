Meet the five amateurs playing in the 2017 Masters

The Masters is the most prestigious tournament in golf, but the tournament does extend invites to several amateurs each year.

The winner and runner-up of the U.S. Amateur get a spot in the field, along with the winners of the British Amateur Championship, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Latin America Amateur Championship and the U.S. Mid-Amateur.

Last year, as an amateur, Bryson DeChambeau shot up the leaderboard on Friday before he tripled the 18th hole to fall back to T8 entering the weekend. DeChambeau (even), alongside Romain Langasque (three over), were the only two amateurs to make the cut. Derek Bard, Jin Cheng, Paul Chaplet and Sammy Schmitz all failed to make the weekend.

No amateur has actually won the green jacket, but two have come close. Ken Venturi finished second in 1956, Charles Coe tied for second in 1961 and Frank Stranahan tied for second in 1947. The best result in recent history was Ryan Moore's T13 in 2005, and DeChambeau's 21st-place finish last year.

Curtis Luck

Age: 20

Birthplace: Perth, Australia

How he got in: Luck has two big-time amateur wins under his belt. The Australian won the U.S. Amateur over Brad Dalke 6&4 (more on Brad later), then followed that victory by winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur. Luck is the second-ranked amateur in the world and won on the PGA Tour of Australia as an amateur in 2016.

Curtis Luck won the U.S. Amateur. Getty Images

Brad Dalke

Age: 19

Birthplace: Norman, Oklahoma

How he got in: Dalke finished second to Luck in the U.S. Amateur but still earned his invite to Augusta. (The runner-up finish also gets him into the 2017 U.S. Open.) Dalke is the 96th-ranked amateur and will be a sophomore at the University of Oklahoma this year. Dalke comes from a wildly athletic family: his father played football at OU, his mother played golf at OU, his grandfather played baseball and basketball at OU and his brother wrestled at Central Oklahoma.

Brad Dalke finished runner-up in the 2016 U.S. Amateur Championship. Getty Images

Scott Gregory

Age: 22

Birthplace: Portsmouth, England

How he got in: Gregory won the 2016 British Amateur after finishing as runner-up in the 2014 English Amateur and 2016 Spanish Amateur Championship. That victory got him in the 2016 British Open, where he missed the cut, and as along as he stayed an amateur, he would also play in the Masters and U.S. Open. He did, and he'll be teeing it up at Augusta.

Scott Gregory won the British Amateur. Getty Images

Stewart Hagestad

Age: 25

Birthplace: Newport Beach, California

How he got in: Hagestad won the U.S. Mid-Amateur after defeating 2014 champ Scott Harvey in a dramatic event that went to extra holes. Hagested won four of the last five holes to force a playoff, which he won with a birdie. Hagestad calls Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas friends, and after the win, Hagestad said planning a practice round with those two was one of his top priorities.

Stewart Hagestad won the U.S. Mid-Amateur. Getty Images

Toto Gana

Age: 19

Birthplace: Santiago, Chilie

How he got in: Gana emerged victorious from a three-man playoff at the Latin America Amateur Championship. He's a freshman at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida.