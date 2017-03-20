Tour Confidential: What is the ideal pairing at the WGC-Match Play?

Four major champions, including the No 1-ranked player in the world, headline one of the marquee groups at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club this week.

Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer and Webb Simpson make up Group 1, which was just one of the many intriguing foursomes announced on Golf Channel Monday night.

Jordan Spieth, playing in his home state, was grouped with Ryder Cup teammate Ryan Moore and Japanese players Yuta Ikeda and Hideto Tanihara. Spain's Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm highlight Group 7, and Ryder Cup teammates Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka lead Group 9, which consists of four American players. Phil Mickelson is joined by J.B. Holmes, Daniel Berger and Si Woo Kim in Group 14.

The 64-player field is divided into 16 four-person groups. The top 16 players in the field based on the Official World Golf Ranking were put into 16 different groups, and the final three spots in each were filled by a random draw with a player from Group B (OWGR rank 17-32), Group C (33-48) and Group D (49 and above).

Pool play competition is Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with every golfer playing against a group member once. Each group winner advances to the Round of 16, which begins at 8:30 a.m. EST on Saturday. The eight winners advance to the quarterfinals, which start at 1:25 p.m. Saturday.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson headlines a group that features four major champs. Getty Images

The Final Four advance to the semifinals at 10 a.m. Sunday, and the championship and consolation matches are scheduled to tee off at around 3 p.m. Sunday. All 16 groups are listed below.

Purse: $9.75 million / Winner's share: $1.6 million

TV Schedule (EST)

Wednesday: 2-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Thursday: 2-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. (NBC)

Group 1 (Seed)

A: Dustin Johnson (1)

B: Jimmy Walker (18)

C: Martin Kaymer (41)

D: Webb Simpson (58)

Group 2 (Seed)

A: Rory McIlroy (2)

B: Emiliano Grillo (26)

C: Gary Woodland (33)

D: Soren Kjeldsen (62)

Group 3 (Seed)

A: Jason Day (3)

B: Marc Leishman (28)

C: Lee Westwood (43)

D: Pat Perez (56)

Group 4 (Seed)

A: Hideki Matsuyama (4)

B: Louis Oosthuizen (23)

C: Ross Fisher (47)

D: Jim Furyk (51)

Group 5 (Seed)

A: Jordan Spieth (5)

B: Ryan Moore (32)

C: Yuta Ikeda (37)

D: Hideto Tanihara (54)

Group 6 (Seed)

A: Justin Thomas (6)

B: Matthew Fitzpatrick (27)

C: Kevin Na (46)

D: Chris Wood (49)

Group 7 (Seed)

A: Sergio Garcia (7)

B: Jon Rahm (21)

C: Kevin Chappell (38)

D: Shane Lowry (53)

Group 8 (Seed)

A: Alex Noren (8)

B: Francesco Molinari (25)

C: Bernd Wiesberger (36)

D: Thongchai Jaidee (57)

Group 9 (Seed)

A: Patrick Reed (9)

B: Brooks Koepka (20)

C: Kevin Kisner (34)

D: Jason Dufner (59)

Group 10 (Seed)

A: Tyrrell Hatton (10)

B: Rafa Cabrera Bello (22)

C: Jeunghun Wang (40)

D: Charles Howell III (61)

Group 11 (Seed)

A: Danny Willett (11)

B: Russell Knox (17)

C: Bill Haas (42)

D: K.T. Kim (64)

Group 12 (Seed)

A: Paul Casey (12)

B: Charles Schwartzel (24)

C: Byeong Hun An (45)

D: Joost Luiten (60)

Group 13 (Seed)

A: Bubba Watson (13)

B: Thomas Pieters (30)

C: Scott Piercy (39)

D: Jhonattan Vegas (55)

Group 14 (Seed)

A: Phil Mickelson (14)

B: J.B. Holmes (31)

C: Daniel Berger (35)

D: Si Woo Kim (63)

Group 15 (Seed)

A: Brendan Grace (15)

B: Brandt Snedeker (19)

C: Will McGirt (48)

D: Andy Sullivan (52)

Group 16 (Seed)

A: Matt Kuchar (16)

B: Tommy Fleetwood (29)

C: Zach Johnson (44)

D: Brendan Steele (50)