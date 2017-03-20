Tiger Woods on the Masters: 'I hope (to play); I'm trying'

Tiger Woods visited Good Morning America Monday touting his new book on his 1997 Masters victory.

Tiger Woods is making his way around the greater New York City area Monday, touting his new book about the 1997 Masters, which was released today. His first stop came at Good Morning America, and thankfully, Michael Strahan asked the tough question.

Will Tiger be ready to play the Masters?

"I hope so. I'm trying," Woods said. "I’m trying everything to be able to get back and play." You can check out the video of his response below.

Woods is reportedly still working his body into shape, most recently pulling out of the Genesis Open and Honda Classic last month. Recent reports offered anonymous sources that said Woods was nowhere near ready to play the event in early April. His agent would dispel those reports. Meanwhile, Woods's mindset hasn’t changed.

"The mind is sharp. I just need to get the body willing to do it."

The 2017 Masters begins April 9. Check out all of our Masters content here.

That wasn’t all for Woods at GMA. The 41-year-old later played in a fun putting competition against the host Strahan.