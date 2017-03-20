David Feherty sat down with the 2-time NBA MVP back in early march for an episode expected to run in late spring.

Reigning two-time NBA MVP and noted golf fanatic Steph Curry will be getting the full golf treatment very soon. The 29-year-old Golden State Warriors point guard is set to join David Feherty on his show in the coming months on Golf Channel.

Feherty sat down with Curry in Minneapolis earlier in March as the Warriors visited the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was Curry, you’ll recall, who coaxed his head coach Steve Kerr into a bet: if the Warriors won the 2015 NBA Championship, Kerr would get him and teammate Andre Iguodala a tee time at Augusta National. In case you missed it, Curry won that bet, and birdied the first hole no less. The four-time NBA All-star has played in numerous pro-ams, from Lake Tahoe to the Safeway Open, and even competed against then-President Barack Obama.

Curry's Golden State Warriors are currently the betting favorite to win the 2017 NBA title. Hannah Foslien / Golf Channel

After landing Phil Mickelson for a two-part interview, Feherty’s lineup of guests adds Curry to Condoleeza Rice, Mark O’Meara, Matthew McConaughey, Nancy Lopez and Hale Irwin.

"I’m always appreciative of golf’s unique ability to act as a common thread among individuals from all walks of life," Feherty said. "I have the ultimate privilege of spending time with such accomplished and fascinating individuals, and whether they’re an NBA superstar, an acting icon, a brilliant politician or a Hall of Fame golfer, it’s that shared passion for the game that ties us together."

The interview with Curry is expected to run late this spring while Curry and the Warriors chase a third NBA Finals appearance in as many seasons.