How are Donald Trump's golf outings different than Obamas? We have answers ... kind of.

It seems that Donald Trump's many comments criticizing Barack Obama for playing golf while in office will not soon be forgotten. (One of them: "He played more golf last year than Tiger Woods. We don't have time for this. We have to work.")

In a White House press briefing Monday, one reporter questioned press secretary Sean Spicer about Trump's golf habits, which are on pace to far outstrip Obama's time on the golf course while president. "In his first eight weeks in office, President Trump has made at least 10 trips to the golf course," he said. " ... How is his golf game any different?"

Spicer claimed that Trump was using the outings for diplomacy (one of the rounds involved Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe) and that each of his trips to a golf course don't necessarily involve golf. And yet the White House has been reluctant to admit to or publicize Trump's time on the golf course in general, keeping the press corps away from the president when he heads to the course.

WH press aide wouldn't say if @POTUS played golf. Told of Twitter photo of @POTUS in golf attire, she said he may have "hit a few balls." — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 18, 2017

Among his other playing partners have been company executives and pro golfers like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Ernie Els. You can watch the full question and answer below.