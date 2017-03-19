Tour & News

WATCH: Zach Johnson banks bunker shot off other golf ball into hole for birdie

Kevin Cunningham
Sunday March 19th, 2017
Zach Johnson's ball heads for the hole after banking off his playing partner's ball.

Zach Johnson was having a tough day in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and desperately needed something to happen to finish his round on a positive note. That something came on the 17th hole in the form of a March Madness-style bank shot.

At five-over on the day with two holes to play, Zach Johnson hit his tee shot on the par-3 17th hole at Bay Hill into a greenside bunker, leaving a lengthy sand shot to attempt to save par. When Johnson took a slash at the ball it came out hot and appeared to be heading well beyond the hole, maybe even off the green. Instead, Johnson's ball smashed into his playing partner's ball just a few feet from the hole. The collision redirected his shot, causing it to drop into the cup for an unlikely birdie.

Watch the shot below.

