WATCH: The monster putt that led to Mark Leishman's first Tour victory since 2012

Marc Leishman trailed Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner and Charley Hoffman by one as he lined up a long eagle try on the 16th hole at Bay Hill on Sunday.

But a good lag putt wasn't on his mind.

From 51 feet, 5 inches—and with a 3% make percentage—Leishman drained his putt and jumped into the lead at 11 under at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday. After parring the final two holes—a sand save on 17 and a tricky up and down on 18—Leishman cashed in with his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2012. It also sends him to the Masters at Augusta National.

Check out the key putt from the 16th hole below.