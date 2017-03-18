Agent: Tiger still undecided on Masters, report that suggests otherwise is "comical"

After withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic, Tiger Woods' status for the Masters is still up in the air.

We're less than three weeks away from the Masters, and it's still unclear if Tiger Woods will play or not.

This "will he or won't he?" isn't new regarding Woods and the season's first major. He missed the 2014 and '16 Masters with reports coming in all along the way about his health and practice regimen. This year appears to be no different.

On Friday, Golf Digest released a report with sources claiming Woods hasn't been able to play or practice since back spasms forced his withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic. Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, offered the following rebuttal to the Golf Channel where he specifically mentions the author, Brian Wacker.

"I have no idea who Mr. Wacker’s really close sources are," Steinberg said. "I can tell you this, nobody spoke to him; so how he could know something that Tiger and I don’t know is comical. I talked to Tiger four hours ago on the phone. We’re not in a situation to even talk about playing in the Masters now. He’s gotten treatments and is progressing and hoping he can do it. There’s not been a decision one way or the other. I couldn’t give you a fair assessment, but to say it’s doubtful is an absolutely inaccurate statement."

The most interesting takeaway: Even though the opening round of the Masters is 19 days away, Woods isn't in "a situation to even talk about playing in the Masters."

Steinberg was also asked about Woods' practice routine, and he said, “I don’t want to talk about specifics yet. When we’re ready to get into that, we’ll disclose it. He’s working hard at getting better, he’s working hard at progressing."

Woods will be in New York City on Monday to sign copies of his new book. If you're in the area, you can go straight to the source and ask him about his Masters plans yourself.