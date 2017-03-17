Arnold Palmer Invitational will now award a Arnie cardigan to each year's champion

16 minutes ago
@APinv
Arnold Palmer is being honored at Bay Hill this week in many different ways, from pros decking themselves out with Arnie-inspired gear and apparel, to the video tributes flooding the Internet and TV. But now the tournament is starting a new tradition that will honor The King for years to come.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational announced via it's Twitter account Thursday night that beginning this year, the winner at Bay Hill will receive a red cardigan with a patch that reads, "Arnie's Army, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Champion" with Palmer's classic umbrella logo at the center.
In the name of Arnie’s Army, Arnold Palmer’s iconic red cardigan will be bestowed upon his tournament champion. #LifeWellPlayed #APinv pic.twitter.com/q869RlYxOY — Arnold Palmer Inv. (@APinv) March 16, 2017
This makes the API the latest tournament to follow in the footsteps of the Masters and award a jacket (or cardigan) to the winner. Others include the Memorial Tournament (gold jacket), Colonial (plaid jacket), and the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town (tartan jacket).
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
John Dominis/Time Life Pictures
Getty Images
AP
Darren Carroll for SI
Heinz Kluetmeier/SI
Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated
Getty Images
Martin Mills/Getty Images
AP
@KateUpton
Reuters
AP Photo/Toby Massey
Michael O'Neill/CORBIS
JD Cuban/Allsport
AFP Photo
Reuters
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated
AP
Walter Iooss Jr.
AFP PHOTO
Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated
AP
Angus Murray
Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated
AP
Reuters
AP
Credit: Tony Roberts/Corbis
John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated
AP
Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated
Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated
Getty Images
Darren Carroll for SI
AP
Icon/SMI
Darren Carroll for SI
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated
Icon/SMI
Courtesy USGA Museum
John Biever/Sports Illustrated
John Dominis/Time Life Pictures
John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated
AP Photo/Ben Margot
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
John Biever/Sports Illustrated
AP Photo
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
AP
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
AP
AP
Steve Powell/Getty Images
Bob Gomel/TIMEPIX
Corbis
Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated
Golf Library
Fred Vuich/SI
Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
John Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated
David Cannon/Getty Images
Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated
AP Photo/Dozier Mobley
Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated
Marc Serota/Getty Images
Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
The Best Arnold Palmer Photos
1 73
1 73