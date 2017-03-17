Tour & News

Arnold Palmer Invitational will now award a Arnie cardigan to each year's champion

Kevin Cunningham
16 minutes ago
The new Arnold Palmer Invitational champion's cardigan.
@APinv

Arnold Palmer is being honored at Bay Hill this week in many different ways, from pros decking themselves out with Arnie-inspired gear and apparel, to the video tributes flooding the Internet and TV. But now the tournament is starting a new tradition that will honor The King for years to come.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational announced via it's Twitter account Thursday night that beginning this year, the winner at Bay Hill will receive a red cardigan with a patch that reads, "Arnie's Army, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Champion" with Palmer's classic umbrella logo at the center.

This makes the API the latest tournament to follow in the footsteps of the Masters and award a jacket (or cardigan) to the winner. Others include the Memorial Tournament (gold jacket), Colonial (plaid jacket), and the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town (tartan jacket).

 

Arnold Palmer wades through his Army during the 1967 U.S. Open at Baltusrol.
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
A gracious Arnold Palmer congratulates Jack Nicklaus for winning the 1962 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
John Dominis/Time Life Pictures
Tiger Woods shares a laugh with Arnold Palmer as Woods holds the Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla., in March 2013
Getty Images
Arnold Palmer with Frank Sinatra at the Tony Lema Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament in Palm Springs, Calif., in February 1972.
AP
Darren Carroll for SI
Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus at World Open Golf Tournament at Pinehurst Country Club on Sept. 23, 1974.
Heinz Kluetmeier/SI
Arnold Palmer acknowledges fans after completing his final round at the 2002 Masters Tournament on April 13, 2002.
Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer sits under an umbrella with his wife Kathleen Gawthrop during a rain delay of a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds on July 18, 2011 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Getty Images
Arnold Palmer at the 1972 Jackie Gleason Classic.
Martin Mills/Getty Images
Sam Snead and Arnold Palmer talk after the third round of the 1958 Masters.
AP
Arnold Palmer gave Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton a golf lesson in September 2013.
@KateUpton
Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods share a light moment at Palmer's Bay Hill Club in March 1997.
Reuters
Arnold Palmer and his partner Jack Nicklaus are two happy golfers after wining the $250,000 PGA National Team Championship with a low score of 256 for 72 holes, on Dec. 10, 1966, in West Palm Beach, Fla. They split the $50,000 first place prize money.
AP Photo/Toby Massey
Arnold Palmer, an avid pilot, poses on the wing of an airplane in Orlando in 1999.
Michael O&#039;Neill/CORBIS
Arnold Palmer hugs U.S. team member Scott Hoch after their victory over the International Team at the 1996 Presidents Cup at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club at Lake Manassas, Va.
JD Cuban/Allsport
President Bill Clinton talks with Arnold Palmer, captain of the United States Presidents Cup team, at the Presidents Cup at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Lake Manassas, Va., in September 1996
AFP Photo
Arnold Palmer makes his final drive in the British Open on the 18th hole of the Old Course in July 1995.
Reuters
Arnold Palmer at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., in August 1964.
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer at the 1972 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer smokes a cigarette during Friday play at the Thunderbird Classic at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y., in June 1963.
Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods watch from the 15th tee during a practice round at the 1996 Masters.
AP
Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Arnold Palmer at 1965 U.S. Open at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
Walter Iooss Jr.
Arnold Palmer congratulates Phil and Amy Mickelson after Mickelson won the 1997 Bay Hill Invitational in Orlando.
AFP PHOTO
Arnold Palmer hits out of the Church Pews at Oakmont Country Club at the 1994 U.S. Open, the last U.S. Open in which Palmer competed.
Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated
Bob Hope shows a bent golf club to the golfer Arnold Palmer on location during the filming of the movie "Call Ma Bwana" on Oct. 16, 1962
AP
Arnold Palmer at his home in Latrobe, Pa., in June 2011.
Angus Murray
Johnny Bench and Arnold Palmer at the 1994 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic in Indian Wells, Calif.
Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated
Speaker of the House John Boehner of Ohio, himself an avid golfer, flanked by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Arnold Palmer, wipes his eyes as singer Vince Gill sings "You've Got a Friend," during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, on Sept. 12, 2012, honoring Palmer with a Congressional Gold Medal.
AP
Arnold Palmer touches a statue of himself commemorating the 50th anniversary of his first PGA tour win in 1955 at the Weston Golf and Country Club in Toronto on Sept. 13, 2005.
Reuters
Arnold Palmer holds the 1954 U.S. Amateur trophy.
AP
Arnold Palmer in January 1975.
Credit: Tony Roberts/Corbis
A victorious Arnold Palmer throws his hat into gallery after winning the 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills Country Club in Englewood, Colo.
John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated
Former President George H. W. Bush and Arnold Palmer acknowledge the gallery at the Champions Tour golf tournament Friday, Oct. 22, 2010, in The Woodlands, Texas
AP
Arnold Palmer at the 1964 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.
Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer places his ball and glove in his locker in the Champions locker room after playing his final round at Augusta National in 2004.
Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated
Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer walk to the third green during the Greats of Golf exhibition at the Insperity Championship at the Woodlands Country Club on May 4, 2013, in Woodlands, Texas.
Getty Images
Darren Carroll for SI
Arnold Palmer gets a consoling kiss from his wife, Winnie Palmer, after Palmer missed a putt which would have won him the 1962 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
AP
Tom Watson, Arnold Palmer and Padraig Harrington walk in a parade down the North Street in St Andrews to the grounds of the university in order for the honorary awards from the St Andrews University, prior to the 2010 Open Championship.
Icon/SMI
Darren Carroll for SI
Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer hold the Bay Hill Trophy after Woods won the Bay Hill Invitational at the Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida. He shot a 3 under par 69 and finished at 13 under par.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Arnold Palmer during Friday play at the 2002 Masters.
Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer throws out the first pitch and celebrates his 80th birthday before the game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Sept. 8, 2009.
Icon/SMI
Arnold Palmer on his graduation day.
Courtesy USGA Museum
Fans -- many, members of Arnie's Army -- bid a fond adieu as Arnold Palmer walks across the Sarazen Bridge at 15 during his final round at the 2002 Masters Tournament.
John Biever/Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer squints against sunlight in a 1962 match.
John Dominis/Time Life Pictures
Arnold Palmer celebrating after winning the 1960 U.S. Open Golf at Cherry Hills Country Club in Englewood, Colo.
John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer shares words with Michael Jordan prior to teeing off from the tenth tee during the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic at the Bermuda Dunes Country Club in Indio, Calif., in January 1999.
AP Photo/Ben Margot
Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus sitting at a table at Laurel Valley Country Club during the 1965 PGA Championship in Ligonier, Pa on July 1, 1965. The Championship was won by Dave Marr.
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer signs autographs during the Par 3 Contest at the 2009 Masters.
John Biever/Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer looks puzzled at someone in a monkey suit seated next to him on the 18th green during the Fred Meyer Challenge in West Linn, Ore., in August 1994.
AP Photo
Arnold Palmer at the 1964 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer with Golf Channel Morning Drive host Holly Sonders during the Umpqua Challenge golf tournament in Portland, Ore., in August 2009.
AP
Arnold Palmer in action on Sunday at the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer gets escorted past fans by police officers during the 1967 U.S. Open at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J.
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer, chats with his wife, Winnie, and his father, Milford 'Deke' Palmer, at the first tee before starting second round play in the British Open at St. Andrews, Scotland, on July 7, 1960.
AP
Ben Hogan appears alongside Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus after the trio were cited among the five all-time golfing greats by the the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association in New York in 1973.
AP
Arnold Palmer lines up a putt at the 1981 British Open at Royal St. Georges.
Steve Powell/Getty Images
Arnold Palmer takes a swing during World Series of Golf in September 1962.
Bob Gomel/TIMEPIX
Arnold Palmer with his clubs at the 1985 Masters.
Corbis
Doc Giffin and Arnold Palmer working in Palmer's office in Latrobe, Pa., in June 2011.
Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated
Peter Alliss and Arnold Palmer shake hands after halving their 1961 Ryder Cup match at Royal St. Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club.
Golf Library
Arnold Palmer with with young fan at the 2009 Masters.
Fred Vuich/SI
Arnold Palmer at the 1966 U.S. Open at the Olympic Club.
Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer in action at the 1978 British Open.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Arnold Palmer in action during the 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills Country Club in Englewood, Colo.
John Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated
Sam Saunders on the green at the fifth hole with his grandfather Arnold Palmer during the final round of the 2007 Del Webb Father Son Challenge on the International Course at Champions Gate Golf Club, on December 2, 2007, in Champions Gate, Fla.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Arnold Palmer putts at the 1966 Masters.
Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer tests his eye at the pool table, April 15, 1964, at his Latrobe, Pa., home with his father, W.J. "Deacon" Palmer.
AP Photo/Dozier Mobley
Arnold Palmer tries to stay warm at a tournament in Baton Rouge, La., in March 1962.
Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated
Hall of Fame golfer Arnold Palmer at the World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 2, 2009, in St Augustine, Fla. Palmer made the induction speech for former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a close friend of Palmer's.
Marc Serota/Getty Images
Arnold Palmer at the 1965 U.S. Open at at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated
Arnold Palmer hits the ceremonial first tee shot at the 2013 Masters.
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
