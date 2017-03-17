Arnold Palmer Invitational will now award a Arnie cardigan to each year's champion

Arnold Palmer is being honored at Bay Hill this week in many different ways, from pros decking themselves out with Arnie-inspired gear and apparel, to the video tributes flooding the Internet and TV. But now the tournament is starting a new tradition that will honor The King for years to come.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational announced via it's Twitter account Thursday night that beginning this year, the winner at Bay Hill will receive a red cardigan with a patch that reads, "Arnie's Army, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Champion" with Palmer's classic umbrella logo at the center.

In the name of Arnie’s Army, Arnold Palmer’s iconic red cardigan will be bestowed upon his tournament champion. #LifeWellPlayed #APinv pic.twitter.com/q869RlYxOY — Arnold Palmer Inv. (@APinv) March 16, 2017

This makes the API the latest tournament to follow in the footsteps of the Masters and award a jacket (or cardigan) to the winner. Others include the Memorial Tournament (gold jacket), Colonial (plaid jacket), and the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town (tartan jacket).