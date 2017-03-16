WATCH: Arnie's grandson nearly jars magical ace on Day 1 at Bay Hill

It must be an emotional week for Sam Saunders at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, playing in the tournament that carries his beloved grandfather's name just months after his death. The week has been full of events remembering the life of The King, and on Thursday Saunders nearly added a memory of his own to mark the occasion.

Arriving at the par-3 17th hole at even par, Saunders's tee shot jumped into the air and for a few seconds the spectators held their breath as the ball flew straight at the hole.

If it wasn't for the flagstick, the ball may very well have landed directly in the cup, but instead it swiped the stick and ricocheted to the right coming to rest 10 feet away, leaving only a ballmark an inch from the hole in its wake.

