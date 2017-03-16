See the new addition to Augusta National that Rory is gaga over

There's a new addition to the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club that will debut this year, and one player with a sneak peek is already raving about it.

In a press conference Wednesday at Bay Hill prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory McIlroy praised the club's new media center, built for members of the press who work on site for the Masters each year, which he happened to get an early glimpse of.

"I kept saying, do you realize what you've done here? These guys are not going to want to leave," McIlroy said. "You're going to want to cover (the RBC Heritage) at Harbour Town next week from there. Just get a feed and like stay there. It's nuts. It's unbelievable. But it's sort of, they have turned that media facility into, it's a bit of a museum as well, there's so much cool memorabilia from the Masters and years gone by there, it's, if I wasn't playing in the thing I know where I would want to be hanging out that week."

For much of the Masters' long history, journalists covering the tournament sat under a tent or in a metal hut, where rain hitting the roof made such a loud noise that it was hard to concentrate. The first real media building opened in 1990, with clocks showing the time around the world and "electronic gadgetry" that was state-of-the-art for its time. Reporters remembered it fondly while also looking forward to the new building -- which one journalist referred to as "our Berckmans Place."