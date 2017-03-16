The first Arnold Palmer Invitational without its namesake begins today at Bay Hill in what will be a memorable week as the life of Arnie is remembered and honored by all.

The defending champion this week, Jason Day, was asked during his Wednesday press conference about what it was like greeting Arnie after he won last year. Day said it was "the real cool part" of his victory and added that it's one of those memories you don't forget. Even when you've had a bit too much to drink.

Day relayed a story about the King, which happened not long after his victory but before he fulfilled his media obligations.

"Having the celebratory drink with him I felt like I was drinking a whole bottle of Ketel One, because that's obviously his favorite thing," Day said. "And I was on the Golf Channel and I felt absolutely hammered. I was sitting down and I'm dehydrated, I had a drink with him, and I'm going up there and I don't know what I'm saying on the Golf Channel, but hopefully it turns out something decent.

"But it was, we had a special moment at his place and just being and winning this tournament, because it is such a big event for us. Being able to be the champion and coming back here as a defending champion is special."

Day is grouped with Martin Kaymer and Bubba Watson for the first two rounds.