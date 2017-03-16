2 hours ago
Instagram.com/jacknicklaus
Magic happens at the Ernie Els' Autism Pro-Am.
One year after Rickie Fowler made an ace for a $1 million donation, Els’ event hosted another impressive feat, this one from Jack Nicklaus.
Nicklaus posted a photo on Instagram after accepting the second place trophy from Els, in which his caption says he shot 71. It might have been a ho-hum number for Nicklaus back in the 1970s, but 71 is actually six shots better than his age. His 77-year-old swing ages well, it seems.
Check out Jack’s post below.
Just when I was getting my handicap up there, I had to go and not only shoot just my second round under 80 since November, but better my age by six shots with a 71. But seriously, it was a great day for golf and for raising needed money for the incredible work that my friends Ernie and Liezl Els do to bring attention and support for the estimated 1 in 68 children in the U.S. with autism. I’m delighted I could join the big-hearted amateurs and pros in the 9th annual Els for Autism Pro-Am. I just don’t recall getting a trophy this big for any second-place finishes in my career! #ernieels #elsforautism #autism #autismawareness
You’ll recall, this happened at last year’s pro-am. Stay tuned for what happens in 2018.