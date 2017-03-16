Tour & News

Jack Nicklaus shoots six shots better than his age at Ernie Els' Autism Pro-Am

GOLF WIRE
2 hours ago
Jack's response: "I just don’t recall getting a trophy this big for any second-place finishes in my career!"
Instagram.com/jacknicklaus

Magic happens at the Ernie Els' Autism Pro-Am.

One year after Rickie Fowler made an ace for a $1 million donation, Els’ event hosted another impressive feat, this one from Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus posted a photo on Instagram after accepting the second place trophy from Els, in which his caption says he shot 71. It might have been a ho-hum number for Nicklaus back in the 1970s, but 71 is actually six shots better than his age. His 77-year-old swing ages well, it seems.

Check out Jack’s post below.

You’ll recall, this happened at last year’s pro-am. Stay tuned for what happens in 2018.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN