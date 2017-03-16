Jack's response: "I just don’t recall getting a trophy this big for any second-place finishes in my career!"

Magic happens at the Ernie Els' Autism Pro-Am.

One year after Rickie Fowler made an ace for a $1 million donation, Els’ event hosted another impressive feat, this one from Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus posted a photo on Instagram after accepting the second place trophy from Els, in which his caption says he shot 71. It might have been a ho-hum number for Nicklaus back in the 1970s, but 71 is actually six shots better than his age. His 77-year-old swing ages well, it seems.

Check out Jack’s post below.

You’ll recall, this happened at last year’s pro-am. Stay tuned for what happens in 2018.