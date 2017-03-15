The festivities of the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational kicked off with a touching ceremonial tee shot tribute to the tournament's late namesake on Wednesday.

Arnold Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders, and 30 other pros each fired off an honorary tee shot on the range at Bay Hill. Pros have been turning out in droves both at the tournament and online to pay tribute to the King, who misses his tournament for the first time since it took on his name in 2007.

The effect was a 21-gun-salute-like spectacle, something Arnie would likely have thought equally impressive and beautiful to watch.