Tour & News

WATCH: Arnie's grandson Saunders, dozens of pros hit ceremonial tee shots for the King

Marika Washchyshyn
2 hours ago
Sam Saunders, Arnold Palmer's grandson, led a group of PGA Tour players in a touching ceremonial tee shot tribute.
Getty Images

The festivities of the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational kicked off with a touching ceremonial tee shot tribute to the tournament's late namesake on Wednesday.

Arnold Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders, and 30 other pros each fired off an honorary tee shot on the range at Bay Hill. Pros have been turning out in droves both at the tournament and online to pay tribute to the King, who misses his tournament for the first time since it took on his name in 2007.

The effect was a 21-gun-salute-like spectacle, something Arnie would likely have thought equally impressive and beautiful to watch.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN