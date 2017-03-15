A recent vote by the members of Muirfield has allowed women to finally join the exclusive club. But all is not forgiven, according to Rory McIlroy.

The 27-year-old pro and 2014 British Open champion spoke at his press conference Wednesday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and it's clear he will not condone the years of barring women from membership.

"We’ll go back there for the Open Championship at some point," McIlroy said, "and I won't be having many cups of tea with the members afterwards."

The recent vote, per the R&A, does allow Muirfield to host the British Open again. It was after a majority ‘No’ vote in May 2016 that the European governing body declared the club out of the British Open rota of courses.

No results from the decision will happen quickly. The club last hosted the British Open in 2013, and could only first host again in 2022. As for female members, the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers released a statement saying the waiting list for membership currently "suggests that new candidates for membership, women and men, can expect to wait two to three years, or longer, to become a member of the club."

It also doesn’t sound like Rory McIlroy will be changing his opinion on the members anytime soon.