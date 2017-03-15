Masters Champions Dinner: Everything you need to know

A photo of all the Masters champions that attended the 2016 Masters Champions dinner held in honor of 2015 champion Jordan Spieth.

Every year at Augusta National Golf Club a dinner is held Tuesday night before the tournament begins. But this is not a normal meal. In fact, it's one of the most exclusive dinners on Earth. That's because you have to win the Masters to get a seat (or be one of the more important members of Augusta National).

The Masters Champions Dinner, as it is has come to be known, was started in 1952 by Ben Hogan. Officially known as the Masters Club Dinner, tradition has it that the winner of the previous year's Masters tournament hosts the dinner and picks the menu.

Below you can find a list of the menus at the most recent dinners.

Jordan Spieth, 2016: Authentic Texas barbecue (that includes brisket, chicken and pork ribs), baked beans, corn muffins, and a warm chocolate chip cookie.

Bubba Watson, 2015: (Watson chose the same dinner as he did in 2013) Caesar salad, grilled chicken breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, confetti cake and vanilla ice cream.

Adam Scott, 2014: Artichoke and arugula salad with calamari, Australian Wagyu beef New York Strip steak, Moreton Bay Bugs (Australian lobster), sauteed spinach, onion cream mashed potatoes, strawberry and passion fruit pavlova, Anzac biscuit and vanilla sundae.

Bubba Watson, 2013: Caesar salad, grilled chicken breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni and cheese, and cornbread, confetti cake and vanilla ice cream.

Charl Schwartzel, 2012: A "braai," a South African-style barbecue of pork, lamb chops, chicken, steaks and sausages.

Phil Mickelson, 2011: Seafood paella and machango-topped filet mignon. Mickelson chose a Spanish menu in honor of Seve Ballesteros, who was too ill to attend.

Angel Cabrera, 2010: An Argentine asado, a five-course barbecue with blood sausage, pork sausage and beef ribs.

Trevor Immelman, 2009: Bobotie, a spiced minced meat baked with a custard topping.

Zach Johnson, 2008: Iowa beef and Florida shrimp.

Phil Mickelson, 2007: Barbecued ribs.

Tiger Woods, 2006: Steak and chicken fajitas.

Phil Mickelson, 2005: Lobster ravioli and Caesar salad.

Mike Weir, 2004: Elk, wild boar, Arctic char, Canadian beer.

Tiger Woods, 2003: Porterhouse steak and sushi (repeat of his 2002 menu).

Tiger Woods, 2002: Porterhouse steak and sushi.

Vijay Singh, 2001: Chicken panang curry, baked Chilean sea bass, rack of lamb in yellow curry sauce, and sea scallops in a pepper garlic sauce. (Prepared by a chef Singh brought in from Atlanta).

Jose Maria Olazabal, 2000: Tapas, grilled filet of beef.

Mark O'Meara, 1999: Chicken fajitas and steak fajitas.

Tiger Woods, 1998: Cheeseburgers

Nick Faldo, 1997: Fish and chips.