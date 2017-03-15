Masters 2017 TV schedule, online streaming times

You won't be able to catch every Masters shot live on TV, but you can see even more of the action streaming live on Masters.com Monday through Sunday, not to mention all the pregame coverage leading up to the first round on April 6.

CBS Sports Network will also have live coverage from the Masters driving range 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (EST) Monday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Masters.com will broadcast from the range, Amen Corner, the 15th and 16th holes and more. The 15th and 16th stream, during tournament rounds, will be available in 4k video, which is four-times the resolution of HD. You can check out the TV and live streaming schedule below. For those at the event, gates open at 8 a.m. EST Monday through Sunday and close 30 minutes after play ends.

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Wednesday: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Par-3 Contest, ESPN)

Thursday: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS)

LIVE STREAMING AT MASTERS.COM (EST)*

(Coverage times may vary based on pace of play.)

Monday

On the range: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Hole 16 camera: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday

On the range: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wednesday

On the range: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Par-3 Contest: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday

Honorary starters: 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

On the range: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.*

Holes 15 and 16: 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.*

Broadcast: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday

On the range: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.*

Holes 15 and 16: 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.*

Broadcast: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Featured groups: 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On the range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.*

Holes 15 and 16: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.*

Broadcast: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Featured groups: 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On the range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.*

Holes 15 and 16: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.*

Broadcast: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Green jacket ceremony: 7 p.m.

*4K Coverage available

Dustin Johnson lines up a putt during the final round of the 2016 Masters. Getty Images

