14 eye-popping numbers from Tiger Woods's iconic 1997 Masters victory

Wednesday March 15th, 2017
Getty
Twenty years after Tiger Woods' win at the 1997 Masters, it's easy to forget just how historic the victory was. Woods set or tied 26 records that week, many that are still in tact today. We rounded up the 14 best numbers for that historic week at Augusta.
21
Woods was 21 years old, making him the youngest champion in tournament history.
18
He was 18 under par for the week, a record that stood until Jordan Spieth tied it in 2015.
16
Most strokes under par for tournament on back nine
7
Most strokes under par for winner at Amen Corner
40
Highest 9-hole start by eventual winner
9
Largest 54-hole lead
12
Widest major championship victory margin, a record that Woods later would tie at the 2000 U.S. Open
44 million
Estimated U.S. television audience for Sunday's final round
26
Most 3s made by the winner
7-iron
Longest club into any par-4 all week
33
Consecutive holes without a bogey
0
Three-putts for the tournament
65
Youngest player to shoot 65 at The Masters
25 yards
Difference in average driving distance between Woods and the week's second-longest hitter