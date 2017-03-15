14 eye-popping numbers from Tiger Woods's iconic 1997 Masters victory

Tiger Woods receives the Masters green jacket for winning the 1997 Masters Tournament from 1996 winner Nick Faldo.

Twenty years after Tiger Woods' win at the 1997 Masters, it's easy to forget just how historic the victory was. Woods set or tied 26 records that week, many that are still in tact today. We rounded up the 14 best numbers for that historic week at Augusta.

21

Woods was 21 years old, making him the youngest champion in tournament history.

18

He was 18 under par for the week, a record that stood until Jordan Spieth tied it in 2015.

16

Most strokes under par for tournament on back nine

7

Most strokes under par for winner at Amen Corner

40

Highest 9-hole start by eventual winner

9

Largest 54-hole lead

12

Widest major championship victory margin, a record that Woods later would tie at the 2000 U.S. Open

44 million

Estimated U.S. television audience for Sunday's final round

26

Most 3s made by the winner

7-iron

Longest club into any par-4 all week

33

Consecutive holes without a bogey

0

Three-putts for the tournament

65

Youngest player to shoot 65 at The Masters

25 yards

Difference in average driving distance between Woods and the week's second-longest hitter